KZN teenager flees alleged kidnapper

By Nompilo Kunene

A 19-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped on Monday evening outside a fast-food outlet on Ireland Street in the Verulam CBD managed to escape the ordeal.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said the teenager approached a Rusa member on Hilltop Drive on Monday evening asking for help.

He said the girl explained that she had taken a minibus taxi at around 10 am from her home in Hazelmere to buy fast food for her family.

“When she entered the store, she realised that she was not in possession of enough finance to purchase the meal and decided to leave. She was stopped by a man who attempted to strike up a conversation with her. She ignored him and walked away.”

Balram said the girl said that while walking on Ireland Street, the man approached her in his car.

“He forced her into the car and drove to a residence near Trenance Park. He forced her into the house and bound her feet with rope before removing her shirt.

“The [girl] managed to untie herself and flee from the residence when her kidnapper left the room.

“The bare-chested girl met a man nearby who offered her his t-shirt and pointed her to a Rusa member who was in the vicinity,” said Balram.

He said the girl was unable to provide officers with any information regarding the location of the alleged kidnapper’s house or a description of his vehicle.

The Verulam SAPS are investigating the matter.