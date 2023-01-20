KZN top achievers attend Education Minister’s congratulatory breakfast

Londiwe Xulu

Excited top achievers from KwaZulu-Natal did not expect to find their names listed among the national top achievers in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results on Thursday.

Some of the matriculants that spoke to The Witness said they were amazed when they received the invitation to attend the congratulatory breakfast hosted by minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, for the top achievers in the NSC exams in Johannesburg.

The pupils, who said they studied hard last year, were hoping to make the top achievers lists in their districts, but didn’t expect to be among the top achievers in the province.

Mthokozisi Nkomo, from Impiyamandla Secondary School, in Etshenilenduna in the Harry Gwala District, said receiving a phone call from the Department of Basic Education for the national announcement of the results was surreal.

Nkomo said his matric year was filled with challenges, but he wanted to wrap up his school years with great results.

I had to do my best and not let the other years of school go to waste by messing up at the end. Like other pupils, load shedding was a huge challenge; but we had to look beyond that and focus on our end-goals. I was away from home, renting a place near school, which added to the challenges as, on top of my school work, I’d have duties, like cooking, before I could even fully focus on studying.

He said he was hoping to study medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

His school principal, Nkosinathi Zuma, could not contain his excitement and said that Nkomo was the first matriculant in their school to be one of the top achievers in the country.

He said they were all proud of Nkomo and even though they knew he was a genius, they didn’t expect him to be on the national top achievers list.

Our school is in a deep rural area with no resources, but the dedication of teachers and pupils is great. This is the class that had the most challenging three years and it would sometimes be difficult to motivate them. Mthokozisi worked really hard. When others wouldn’t show up for extra classes, he would be there. He was also dedicated to helping other pupils.

Lifalethu Zikode, from Masibumbane High School in the Zululand District, said working together with pupils and teachers made his matric year easy.

There were a few challenges, but they were manageable. I believe when teaching others, you also gain more and that’s what we were all doing at our school, helping each other.

Zikode will also be studying medicine at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

An excited Sinakhokonke Siyaya, from Phendukani Full Service High School, in Newcastle, said it had been her goal to get good results, but she lost hope after the exams. She said being one of the country’s top achievers proved that hard work does pay off. She said, despite multiple challenges, she worked hard for these results.

There were times I would miss days at school due to protests. The school is at Madadeni and I stayed at Osizweni and a lot was happening in the area, including protests, which would make it hard for me to get to school. I’m also a night owl, so load shedding made it difficult to study. I had to get used to studying by candlelight.

Siyaya will also be going to UCT to study medicine.

Her school principal, Vikani Msimango, who started his post this January, thanked the former acting principal Madoda Mkhonza for his role in guiding the pupils last year.

Msimango said Siyaya was a hard worker and they were proud of her and other matriculants at the school.

Top achiever from Durban’s Westville Girls’ High School, Priyasha Naidoo, said she plans to study computer science at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg or data science at the University of KwaZulu-Natal this year.