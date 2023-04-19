KZN tourism sector on the rebound says Duma

By Clive Ndou

The KwaZulu-Natal tourism sector is on the rebound following loss inflicted on the industry as a result of Covid-19 and the general decline in economic activity.

This is according to KZN Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) MEC Siboniso Duma, who tabled the department’s budget at the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

When Covid hit in early 2020, the highest number of trips to the province was around seven million — a figure recorded in 2013.

However, Duma said recent statistics show that the number of trips to the province have reached 7,6 million, surpassing figures recorded in the pre-Covid period.

Hotel occupancy has also increased from 68% in July 2019 to 81% in December 2022.

In May 2023, the province will host the Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI) — the continent’s largest and most prestigious travel and tourism exhibition showcasing the unique African experiences to the world.

A total of 5 517 people attended the Indaba in 2022, contributing R41,5 million in direct spending.

This year’s Africa Travel Indaba, Duma said, was projected to attract 6 600 visitors and 900 exhibitors.

“We are expecting a 78% hotel occupancy rate. This year’s edition of the Africa Travel Indaba is expected to contribute R78 million in direct spend into the KZN economy,” the MEC said

KZN’s booming tourism industry, Duma said, will complement other government programmes meant to grow the province’s economy and create jobs.

While some provinces have been recording negative economic growth figures in recent years, Duma said the KZN economy has been growing.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the provincial economy grew by 2,7% in 2022, and is expected to grow by 1,7% in 2023.

Duma conceded that the province’s unemployment rate remained a major concern.

The provincial unemployment rate emerged slightly higher than the national rate at 32,7%, with the province’s expanded unemployment rate remaining one of the highest at 46,4% as more and more people get discouraged in their search for employment opportunities.

However, the DA KZN spokesperson for EDTEA, Heinz de Boer, said Duma’s budget failed to outline concrete plans to deal with the province’s weak infrastructure, which discouraging investors from putting their money into the province.

“Some of KZN’s key economic corridors have yet to be fixed following a lacklustre response to last year’s flooding while the M4 bridge linking the important tourist destination of Ballito to Durban remains closed.

“Other critical infrastructure leading to our wildlife reserves remains a death trap while our port operations remain critical and unstable.

“This EDTEA budget, much like those before it, does little to alleviate the scourge of unemployment, crime, poverty, and a lack of investor confidence that has besieged our beautiful province.

“The outcomes of the KZN EDTEA 2023/4 budget are largely predictable, and uninspiring and are yet again a copy-and-paste exercise,” De Boer said.