KZN Transport to phase in new ZN number plates

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Motorists will be given two years to migrate from the current number plate system to a new numbering system which will depict the province as “ZN”.

The rapid growth of the province’s vehicle population has forced KwaZulu-Natal to start migrating to the new “ZN” number plate system, which will kick off from as early as December 1.

In the new system, number plates will not depict different areas in the province. Instead, all registration numbers issued in KZN will be depicted as “ZN”.

In a presentation to the Department of Transport, the executive council explained the urgency of changing the system.

The executive council supported the change, but emphasised that this process must not have an unnecessary financial burden on motorists and must consider the participation of the local manufacturers in the value chain.

Speaking to The Witness, Department of Transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane, said there was pressure to change the system as certain areas in the province were running out of new registration numbers due to the number of vehicles registered.

“In areas such as NRB, NPN and NPS, there are no more numbers to use there,” said Ncalane.

He added that if you go into the system, the vehicle population of certain registration areas have reached the threshold of the current system, which is 99 000 for three-letter registration area codes.

It says you can’t produce any more. If a person from Richards Bay registers a vehicle, they get taken to Mpangeni (NUF), which also is [fast] reaching its threshold because it has three letters. Two letters can only allow vehicles up to 999 000. Once it reaches that threshold, it can’t produce anything more beyond that.

“The vehicle population will lead to the situation where we will no longer be able to produce number plates. … The system that we are creating now will allow for as many as 15 million vehicles without running out of numbers,” he added.

Ncalane said registration numbers going forward will only depict the province as ZN, and not differ according to the area you come from.

“[This current system] has also [been exploited by] criminal activity. This [new system] is going to depict all of us as equal. There are certain features in the new number plate system per national [regulations] that we will include, which are not in the current number plate system, and which are important for identification of vehicles and the owners,” Ncalane added.

He said under the new system, it won’t be easy clone number plates because of the safety features that they are introducing.

The provincial executive council has given us a green light. So soon, we will issue a Gazette for public comment. It will have no financial burden to motorists, except for buying a number plate.

“You renew the car every year so, you will then add R250 or R300 for a number plate. But we are also discussing measures to incentivise the first group of people who volunteer to go and change their vehicles. We are giving 24 months for this process to begin. Then it will become compulsory after 24 months,” said Ncalane.

He added that they will issue a government gazette notice.

“We will take and review people’s comments and we hope that by December 1, we will be ready to launch this new number plate system.”

He added that vehicle owners would still be able to keep their personalised number plates.