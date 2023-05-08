KZN weather warning: eThekwini on high alert

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality is on high alert following a weather level 2 warning issued by the South African Weather Service.

The City’s emergency personnel are on standby due to the probability of localised flooding of vulnerable areas in eThekwini.

ALSO READ | Cogta warns of heavy rains that may cause flooding expected in KZN on Monday

Roads and low-lying settlements are particularly prone to flooding.

“Higher rain intensities can be expected along the coastal regions of eThekwini.

“Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and maintain a safe following distance while driving on wet roads,” said eThekwini head of communications Lindiwe Khuzwayo.

In case of an emergency, the public can contact the City’s Disaster Management Centre on 031 361 0000.