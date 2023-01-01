KZN welcomes 76 New Year’s Day babies

Nompilo Kunene

The province of KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed a total of 75 New Year’s Day babies, which is made up of 43 girls and 33 boys.

The KZN Health Department congratulated all the mothers and their families for these new bundles of joy.

Addington Hospital in Durban had the province’s first New Year’s baby, a boy weighing 3,4kg. He was born exactly at midnight, to a 17-year-old mother. The baby’s father is 19 years old.

Worryingly, the department said the province’s youngest mother is a 15-year-old girl, who gave birth to a baby girl, at Port Shepstone Hospital. The father of her baby is also 15 years old.

There are also two 16-year-old mothers who gave birth at Queen Nandi and Nkandla hospitals respectively.

The father of the baby born at Nkandla is 23 years old, while the age of the father of the baby born to the 16-year-old at Queen Nandi Memorial Hospital is unknown at this stage.

The Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane on New Year’s Day visited Harry Gwala Regional Hospital, previously called Edendale Hospital, in Pietermaritzburg where a total of five New Year’s babies, made up of two girls and one boy, were born.

Simelane was accompanied by KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Msunduzi Municipality Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla.

Girls aged under 18 falling pregnant

Simelane once again raised concerns that the trend of young girls falling pregnant, well below the age of 18, is clearly continuing.

“If it happens consistently every Christmas and New Year’s Day, as we have seen, it clearly means it’s probably happening every single day of the year. It means more and more girls are placing their own health, and that of their unborn babies in jeopardy by falling pregnant too early.

“Just imagine these two 15-year-old school children, who are now saddled with the responsibility and related complications of raising a baby.

“What it means is that they had sex when they were both 14 years old. That is not normal, and we should never allow it to be.”

Simelane said these are just children and are nowhere near ready for the responsibilities that come with bringing a child into the world.

“We therefore can never over-emphasise the risks that our girls are getting exposed to when they fall pregnant. Not only are they in danger of potentially fatal pregnancy-related ailments, but their prospects of fulfilling their potential as human beings are considerably compromised,” she said.

In the case of the 16-year-old who was impregnated by the 23-year-old, Simelane said that child was 15 when she fell pregnant.

“That constitutes statutory rape. At 22 years, should have known that this was unacceptable. So, how much longer are we going to allow this kind of thing to happen? We shouldn’t. And something needs to change.”

She said while the department will continue with its efforts to fight teenage pregnancy, she also called upon parents, guardians, educators and community leaders to have open and frank conversations with their children about the benefits of abstinence and responsible sexual behaviour.