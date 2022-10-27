KZN welcomes Lift Airlines flying Durban-Johannesburg route

Witness Reporter

Lift Airlines began flights of its scheduled three-times daily air services between Johannesburg and Durban on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch in Durban on Wednesday, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma, said the start-up airline, which was established two years ago has grown its route network to include Durban, entering one of South Africa’s most popular routes.

“The launch of Lift Airlines air services to Durban is a welcome addition to King Shaka International Airport, improving the much-needed capacity on one of South Africa’s most popular routes Durban- Johannesburg,” said Duma.

“As KwaZulu-Natal, we aim to continue working with our airline partners to drive sustainability and stability in the market to ensure that air travel remains accessible, for the benefit of all our stakeholders,” he said.

Domestic airlines play a significant role in driving the recovery and rebuilding efforts of South Africa’s local aviation industry ensuring that it continues to benefit business and leisure travel.

Mayor of eThekwini Municipality, Mxolisi Kaunda, echoed the positive sentiments expressed around the launch saying, “We would like to extend our warmest welcome to the new member of our family as eThekwini and wish Lift Airlines growth and resilience that will make it a global player in the aviation sector.”

He said for any city to compete on a global stage, it is crucial to have a vibrant and competitive aviation industry because it facilitates international trade and drives rapid growth in tourism.

“We are pleased that this launch takes place at the time when the City is implementing its summer season campaign. We have no doubt that this event will contribute immensely to our efforts of attracting more than 900 000 visitors to the City during the festive season.”

The CEO and co-founder of Lift, Jonathan Ayache, said they are happy to play a small part in bringing back travel and tourism to Durban.

“Durban is one of the most common requests we receive on social media and has been on our radar for a while and for that, we couldn’t be more excited.”