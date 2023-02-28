KZN woman allegedly shot with husband’s gun during home invasion

Witness Reporter

A woman was shot with her husband’s firearm during an alleged home invasion in Riyadh, Verulam, on Tuesday morning.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said their members were called out to a house on Tariq Road just after 2.30 am.

“On arrival, reaction officers met with a teenage boy and an elderly male. According to the minor, he was woken by the sound of gunfire. He exited his room when he heard his father requesting them to remain in their bedrooms.”

Balram said the teen told medics that his mother was shot twice and was transported privately to a medical facility by his father.

The boy's father returned to the residence shortly thereafter and informed reaction officers that he woke up and discovered a man in his room.

“He [said he] reached for his firearm, which he stored under his bed, but discovered that it had been stolen. Two shots were then fired.

“The suspect thereafter fled. The man established that his wife had been shot twice. He transported her to a medical facility. No forced entry was gained into the residence. The woman is believed to have been shot with her husband’s firearm,” Balram said.

He added that this version of events could not be immediately verified and is subject to investigation.