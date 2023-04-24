WATCH | KZN woman goes from street vendor to graduate

By Nosipho Gumede

Street vendor Nosipho Ngidi (23), who recently graduated from Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), has described her moment as a new beginning.

Ngidi, from Ndwedwe in KwaZulu-Natal, obtained her National Diploma in office management and technology on Thursday and is currently doing her advanced diploma while undertaking duties as a resident assistant (RA) in one of the university’s residences.

Speaking about her journey, Ngidi said she would not be where she was if it wasn’t for her mother, who did not have much, but did everything she could for them.

I started working as a street vendor after I matriculated in 2019 with just R150 that I had gotten from my mother. At the time I was selling chips and sweets outside Mhawu High school in Engonyameni near Umlazi.

She said she had applied to various universities but only got an offer later that year from MUT and started her studies in 2020, whilst still selling chips on campus to make ends meet.

Breaking generational courses

Ngidi said she is the second person to graduate from her home.

“My older brother graduated but shortly after his graduation, he was mentally ill so I took it upon myself to break the family curse and prove to my siblings that nothing is impossible no matter what the situation may be,” said Ngidi.

She said she wishes to grow academically and also grow her business.

Ngidi added that she is also praying for a permanent job post next year.

I am praying for a permanent job, hopefully next year. The reason I say next year is because I am still studying and I also created a program called ‘Peer Helper’ where I assist matric learners with CAO applications and also give them some insight on life in university.

She added that she chose to continue with her program this year and just loves helping people because she also received the same support and help from different people growing up.

Ngidi said she cannot wait for what the future has in store for her.