18 people shot, one dead at Durban dump site

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Police in Verulam, Durban are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder after 18 people were reportedly shot at a dumping site in Buffelsdraai on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the victims were chased and shot at by security guards while they were at the dumping site.

It was further reported that a 29-year-old man was declared dead at the scene and the other 17 victims were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds,” said KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said eight people have so far been taken in for questioning and eleven firearms have also been seized and will be subjected to ballistic testing.