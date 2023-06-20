74-year-old woman brutally murdered over witchcraft allegations

By Nosipho Gumede

KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called on communities to foster understanding, tolerance and respect for diversity and to recognise that myths about witchcraft do not justify violence.

This comes after 74-year-old Solani Mchunu, from Bandlaneni area in KwaNongoma Local Municipality, was brutally murdered by a 29-year-old man who accused her of witchcraft over the weekend.

ALSO READ | Addressing issue of teenage pregnancy

According to a statement released by the department, Mchunu’s granddaughter was also badly injured when attempting to defend her grandmother.

“Mbatha was identified by community members who saw him following the deceased and allegedly tracked him down and stoned him to death,” read the statement.

Witchcraft-related violence

Speaking on witchcraft-related violence, Khoza said it is a deeply rooted issue that requires immediate attention and concerted efforts from both the government and society as a whole.

We call upon the law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into this heinous crime and ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice. It is essential that the legal system sends a clear message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated and that those responsible will face the full force of the law.

We also urge community leaders, religious institutions and civil society organisations to come together and address the issue of accusing elderly people of witchcraft through education, awareness campaigns and dialogue,” she said.

MEC Khoza added that it was imperative to dispel myths, challenge harmful stereotypes and promote respect for human rights and the rule of law and appealed to the public to prioritise the protection of vulnerable individuals, particularly the elderly, who may be more susceptible to accusations of witchcraft.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshuinda said Nongoma police have opened a murder case following the incident.