A break from the cold snap over the weekend

By Nosipho Gumede

Pietermaritzburg and Durban residents are finally going to have a break from the cold spell they have been experiencing over the past few days.

This is according to weather forecaster Ayanda Nsele, who told The Witness that temperatures are expected to start warming up over the weekend, as the cold front has passed.

ALSO READ | PICS | More frost bitten days for parts of KZN

Nsele said no more snow is expected this weekend or in the next week and there are also no indications of further rain.

Pietermaritzburg will be warm over the weekend with 24 degrees on Saturday and Durban will be sitting on 25 degrees.

She added that there is however a 30% chance of rain along the coast for Sunday, which will only affect Durban.

Drakensberg Tourism chair

Over the past few frosty days, people have shared pictures of the snow in different areas, with others even driving up to the berg, just to experience the snow first hand.

The Witness spoke to the Tourism chairperson for Drakensberg, Melanie Bedingham about the snow and how it attracts more people to the berg.

Bedingham said snow definitely sparks interest but a lot of families aren’t able to get away because many schools have just opened.