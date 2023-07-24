A cold start to the week

By Nosipho Gumede

The city of Pietermaritzburg has started the week on a chilly note, with a maximum temperature of 14 degrees and an expected slight chance of rain during the course of the day.

However, according to South African Weather Services weather forecaster Thandiwe Gumede, there are no weather warnings that have been issued out for this week so far.

The weather conditions will gradually change in the next few days. The weather is expected to clear up on Tuesday, with temperatures going up to 25 degrees and 26 degrees on Wednesday,” said Gumede.

She said temperatures will range around there for the rest of the week and not much rain is expected during the week.

The cold start to the week follows a cold snap that parts of KZN experienced in the past week.