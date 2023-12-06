ActionSA disputes claim that Durban beaches are safe for swimmers

By Khethukuthula Xulu

ActionSA is disputing eThekwini’s assertion of “excellent” water quality at Durban beaches. It argues that an independent laboratory’s test results indicate poor water conditions.

The latest results, released by eThekwini Municipality on Tuesday, showed that six of its beaches tested on November 30 had low E. coli levels while three northern Durban rivers had high levels of E. coli.

The six beaches tested are Point, Ushaka, South, North, Battery and Country Club — all normally used by bathers.

The city conducts joint sampling of beach water quality with Adopt-A-River, a non-profit organisation whose samples are tested by an independent laboratory — Talbot.

According to the municipality, the joint sampling allowed for credible comparison of test results, in the interests of transparency and public safety.

The joint sampling was done on November 30. These results show ‘excellent’ and ‘acceptable’ beach water quality levels, confirming that it is safe to swim.

“The three river sites are along the lower Umngeni River, near Umngeni South Beach, which is a non-bathing beach,” said eThekwini spokesperson Gugu Sisilana. She said the poor water quality of these rivers had no impact on swimming beaches.

Meanwhile, ActionSA is adamant that the city is misleading people and has claimed that Durban beaches are not ready to swim in.

According to the party’s provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango, an entrance to an uMhlanga beach had sewage in it, but this was not one of the beaches recently tested by eThekwini and Talbot.

Yesterday [Monday] I got results of E. coli from an independent laboratory that revealed beaches that are not ready to swim in, though council says they are all right

“There are reports that the sewer pump station in the north is not working and sewage is being pushed into the ocean, so I sent the ActionSA councillor to check it out,” Mncwango said.

He said the ActionSA councillor was denied access to do the oversight inspections, “which confirms that the council has something to hide”, he added.

Mncwango shared results of alarmingly high E.coli levels from sample tests done at Peace Cottage, Bronze, Main, Durban View Park and Eastmoor Crescent beaches, also on November 30.

According to Mncwango, the tests were conducted by BN Kirk laboratory.