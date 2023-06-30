All roads lead to Durban for the Hollywoodbets Durban July weekend

By Khethukuthula Xulu

While the city of Durban is still recovering from damaging heavy rains, strong winds and a landspout experienced this week, thousands are preparing to flock into the city for the Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) weekend.

This year’s theme is ‘Out Of This World’.

Events and Marketing Executive at Gold Circle, Stephen Marshall said, “At the Hollywoodbets Durban July, fashion is the thread that connects our horseracing fans and our social revellers. It is what defines the event every year, as everyone attending is dressed to the nines. The theme is what kickstarts everything and this year I can’t wait to see how our designers and the public go above and beyond to bring the message to life.”

Roads

KZN Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson, Zinhle Mali said: “All provincial roads that were waterlogged or had mudslides have been cleared and traffic is flowing.”

Bayhead, Brickfield, M7 Bellville, Caversham and Stapleton roads were waterlogged and affected by mudslides, and subsequently closed temporarily for clean-ups.

According to Durban Metro police spokesperson Boysie, Zungu, these roads have been cleared, however Caversham Road was partially open and being used as a single lane road.

For those planning their attendance to the 127th running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July, roads that will be closed around the Durban July venue on Saturday are:

• Mitchell Crescent /Sixth Avenue

• Clarence Road / Sixth Avenue

• Mitchell Crescent / Fifth Avenue

• Clarence Road / Fifth Avenue,

• and DLI Avenue/ Avondale Road.

Beaches

Holiday makers that would like to visit the beach during the Durban July weekend can go to Point, uShaka, Addington, South Beach, Wedge Beach, North Beach, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Thekwini, Country Club, Laguna, Brighton Beach, Toti Main, Pipeline, Umgababa, Umhlanga Main and Bronze beaches.

Westbrook, uMdloti Main, Reunion, Warner, Ansteys, and Winklespruit beaches however will remain closed until their water quality has sufficiently improved.

Blue Lagoon Beach has been closed due to it being heavily polluted by debris from the Umgeni River following Tuesday’s rainfall.



Weather

South African Weather Services (Saws), predicts clear weather with no rain expected for Saturday and Sunday.

“The weather will be beautiful with clear skies. Temperatures between Durban and the southern coastline will be at a maximum of 22 degrees celsius.”

Entrance tickets cost R230 and are available via Ticketpro & SPAR stores, as well as selected Sasol, Checksave, Checkrite, Checkme and Checkout stores. Hospitality packages will be available on the event website at www.hollywoodbetsdurbanjuly.co.za/hospitality-experiences/