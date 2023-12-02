Alleged kidnappers in court

By Zama Myeza

Two armed men, who allegedly kidnapped and dragged a young Northdale woman out of her home last week, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Among the two men who were arrested was the woman’s alleged abusive former boyfriend. He apparently hired two other men to break into her Northdale home and kidnap her.

ALSO READ | Alleged kidnappers threaten to sell 21-year-old woman

Determined to save herself, the woman managed to escape her captors and fled to a nearby police station, where she reported the matter.

On Thursday, RZS Security, together with Mountain Rise Police Station detectives, were able to catch one of the suspects for the kidnapping.

He was found in Tugela Ferry in possession of an unlicensed firearm. The team then proceeded to Signal Hill in Pietermaritzburg where a second suspect was caught.

A local security company RZS Security, together with police, rushed to Tugela Ferry to fetch the woman and pursue investigations to identify and track down the perpetrators.

According to investigative officer Byron Dyers, only two suspects have been arrested at this stage. The two other suspects have not been found as yet.

The men are facing multiple charges, including housebreaking, kidnapping, attempted rape, and possession of an unlicenced firearm and live ammunition.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Kidnappers of Northdale woman arrested

According to Mountain Rise police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Panchael Singh, the two men have been remanded in custody at New Prison.