Amakhosi go to court

Chris Ndaliso

A group of 12 amakhosi under the KZN House of Traditional leaders has challenged the legitimacy of the current leadership in the house.

The embattled amakhosi have filed court papers at the Pietermaritzburg high court seeking declaratory relief to the attempts made by the Premier and Co-operative Government and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC (first and second respondents) to establish traditional houses in terms of the 2019 National Act.

The respondents held elections in June 2022 to appoint the office bearers in those houses. These elections served to replace the leadership of the amakhosi applicants.

In the papers filed recently, the amakhosi declared that no provincial house or local house (of traditional leaders) as defined and contemplated in the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act no3 of 2019 has been lawfully established for the purposes of the act.

They wanted the court to nullify the newly-appointed leadership. “Such houses have not been lawfully established in the manner required in terms of the 2019 national act.

“The first and second respondents [the premier and Cogta MEC] do not have the power to create or to establish a provincial house [of traditional leaders], which is required to be established in terms of the provincial legislation enacted through the KZN legislature. The elections that were conducted in June 2022 were not lawful nor legally effective,” said the applicants in the court papers.

They based their application on the provisions of section 212(2)(a) of the Constitution stating that houses of traditional leaders may be established in terms of national or provincial legislation in order to deal with matters relating to traditional leadership, the role of traditional leaders, customary law and the customs of communities observing a system of customary law. The 12 amakhosi are members of the King Cetshwayo, Harry Gwala and Ugu Traditional Houses

“The first and second respondents are not authorised or empowered to establish a provincial house [of traditional leaders], as defined and contemplated in the act. The traditional houses that were established in KwaZulu-Natal, pursuant to the former Traditional Leadership and Government Framework Act, cease to exist by reason of subsection 63(13) and (14) of the act.

The elections that were purportedly conducted by the second respondent’s department (Cogta) during or about June 2022 for the purposes [of] restructuring and / or constituting traditional houses were unlawful and are of no force or effect

The respondents were interdicted and restrained from recognising the structures (provincial or local house of traditional leaders). “The second respondent is ordered to pay the costs of this application, provided that if any other respondent opposes this application, it will be requested that such respondent be also ordered to pay such costs, jointly and severally,” read the papers.

Stating the facts of events, the applicants claim that all amakhosi owed their allegiance to the monarch of KwaZulu-Natal, Isilo [Misuzulu kaZwelithini], as defined in the provincial act. “In our view the provincial act does not properly recognise the authority that ought, in terms of Zulu customary law, to reside with Isilo.

Powers that, in terms of customary law, ought to vest with Isilo are, in terms of the provincial act, vested with the premier. We believe [that] a substantial proportion of the traditional leadership in KwaZulu-Natal did not participate in the [June] elections

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s spokesperson on traditional leadership, Prince Simphiwe Zulu, said he was aware that there were issues that these amakhosi have. He said some of these had to do with the manner in which certain things were handled ahead of the election of the new provincial house of traditional leadeship.

Former chairperson of the KZN House of Traditional Leaders, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, would not be drawn to comment on the matter and its legal implications to the functioning of the current structure. Chiliza referred The Witness to the incumbent chairperson, Inkosi Sifiso Shinga, who could not be reached for comment.

Premier’s office spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said: “The office of the premier is aware of the court case which is being managed by Cogta on behalf of the provincial government. However, as the litigation matter is ongoing, it is premature to comment or provide any reaction on the matter, and this office will only do so upon finalisation of the matter by the high court.”

Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila said he would inquire with the department’s legal team as to how far they have gone in dealing with the matter.