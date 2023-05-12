Amakhosi secretaries receive pay increase

By Clive Ndou

A few weeks after approving the release of R600 million to cover the backpay of KwaZulu-Natal izinduna, government will be spending a further R2 million per annum on the secretaries of the province’s close to 300 amakhosi (chiefs).

Addressing the province’s traditional leaders in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said the R1 600 monthly stipend for amakhosi secretaries will now be hiked to R8 000.

ALSO READ | Amakhosi go to court

“As a department, we were requested to look into the matter of the secretaries of the amakhosi. It was unacceptable that despite the critical role they play in enabling amakhosi to execute their duties, they were being paid only R1 600.

We then began to look for funds. Today I can announce that as from the end of this month, they will be getting R8000

Sithole-Moloi, who was speaking during a meeting between ANC leaders and members of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa), which was hosted by the ruling party’s Moses Mabhida region at the city hall, said the ANC-led provincial government will continue supporting traditional leaders.

“We are aware that there are people who are making noise and telling people that we have failed to deliver. The fact of the matter is that the government has since 1994 never stopped delivering services to the people.

What should be acknowledged is that we have been addressing the people’s needs in phases. While we still have a long way to go, the fact is that we are making progress

The ANC, which has been a dominant political player in KZN since 2004, has in recent years been losing support. With support for the ANC in KZN having dropped to below 50% in the 2021 municipal elections, there are predictions that the ruling party will be booted out of government in KZN in next year’s general elections.

IFP

The IFP, whose support in KZN has in recent years been growing, is currently in talks which could see the party co-governing the province with the DA after next year’s polls.

Moloi-Sithole told the traditional leaders that there is no political party capable of doing things differently from what the provincial government is currently doing.

Our relationship with traditional leaders is solid. We will continue to support our traditional leaders as they are an important pillar of society. Yes, there are organisations which are currently making noise about the performance of government.

“However, the fact of the matter is that they do not have a plan which can be said to be better than that of the current government,” she said.

ANC Moses Mabhida regional secretary Siminenkosi “Samora” Ndlovu told the traditional leaders that the ruling party continues to hold them in high esteem. “With the elections fast approaching, the ANC will be asking people living in areas presided over by the traditional leaders to vote for the ANC.

ALSO READ | Cogta to release R600 million back pay for izinduna in KZN

“One thing I can assure you is that as the ANC, we will never just go in there without consulting the inkosi and the induna of that particular area — we will first seek permission from the traditional leaders,” he said