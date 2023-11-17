ANC in KZN welcomes job creation improvement

By Clive Ndou

Buoyed by recent statistics showing a significant decrease in KwaZulu-Natal unemployment figures, the ANC in the province urged its deployees in the KZN government to intensify job creation efforts.

According to the unemployment statistics released by Statistics SA on Tuesday, unemployment in KZN fell by 1,6% in the third quarter of the current year.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the improvement in the job creation front came as a result of the work put in by the party in the province in recent months.

We wish to pay tribute to the ANC-led provincial government for ensuring the implementation of the ANC resolutions on job creation and economic development.

“The ANC KZN lekgotla held in February mandated deployees of the ANC to ensure that all government departments prioritised job creation in order to halve unemployment. Hard work is now paying off.

“Importantly, our approach as the ANC in this province is based on an understanding that as the country, we took the route of becoming a developmental state,” he said.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the provincial government’s approach of involving the business sector, civil society and other stakeholders in job creation programmes was now beginning to pay off.

“This is good news and the fruit of efforts of the entire provincial government working with business and other social partners to address unemployment.

“We remain committed to working together with labour, business and the local and international investment community to drive economic growth, which is necessary to address unemployment and poverty,” she said.

“Youth unemployment continues to be a concern. We will continue addressing this issue through targeted programmes and policies that empower young people with skills and opportunities needed to enter the workforce.

“This includes the disbursement of the Youth Empowerment Fund through which we allocate R90 million to youth-owned entities. Another R100 million window of this fund will open soon to benefit more youth-owned entities.”

We recently launched our planting season and through Operation Vula, we are opening economic opportunities to youth, women, military veterans and those with disabilities to take part in the economy.

“Through public private partnerships we have been able to create opportunities in various sectors, including maritime and aviation sectors.”