Ancient pottery artefacts found in Weenen reveal secrets of the Iron Age

By Witness Reporter

The recent discovery of ancient pottery artefacts at a site in Weenen holds significance to understanding life in the early Iron Age.

Members of the KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg were part of a team that recently discovered rare pottery pieces, dating back to the Iron Age, at the Emseni site in Weenen.

Dr Ghilraen Laue, who was part of the discovery, said the project started in May.

ALSO READ | Updated | Mortar bomb found in KZN scrap yard

“At the end of May and the beginning of June this year, members of the human sciences department at the KwaZulu-Natal Museum joined Kefilwe Rammutloa, a PhD candidate at Yale University and lecturer at the University of Pretoria, to excavate at the early Iron Age site of Emseni in Weenen. This project is investigating the way of life of early Iron Age farmers,” said Laue.

The team unearthed artefacts that dated back to around 650 AD, which is approximately 1 400 years ago.

These ceramic sherds (pottery pieces) belongs to the Msuluzi phase of the early Iron Age, which dates to before Zulu communities moved into KwaZulu-Natal,” said Laue. She added that archeologists followed key clues to make the discovery. The surface of the site shows evidence of past human activity, including the remains of built structures such as granaries, hut floors and furnaces and metal work spaces.

“These remains alerted archaeologists to the site’s existence leading them to excavate further. The site was first identified in 1984 by David Green, a local farmer, and confirmed by Tim Maggs, an archaeologist based at the KwaZulu-Natal Museum.

“At this time, no excavations took place. Work at the site started in 2021 with the most excavations taking place in May and June of this year,” she said.

She added that this find holds great significance.

ALSO READ | Heaviest animal ever? Scientists discover massive ancient whale

“Sites from this time period are quite rare, especially sites with this level of preservation. The presence of granaries, hut floors, storage pits and furnaces can help us reconstruct how people lived at this time.”

The shards of pottery weren’t the only things found at the site.

“[We also found] animal bones [to help us reconstruct what people ate], stone tools indicating interaction with hunter-gatherer communities in the past, as well as remains of metal working spaces,” Laue said.