Are languages being forgotten?

By Nompilo Kunene

The dominance of English as a medium of instruction in South African schools has raised concerns about children not being able to speak their mother tongues.

This paradoxical situation has caused widespread discussions on social media platforms, where South Africans have shared videos and expressed their worry over the inability of children to speak fluently in their own native languages.

Cultural expert Professor Sihawu Ngubane said it is imperative to delve into the underlying reasons, recognise the value of multilingualism, and seek ways to preserve and celebrate South Africa’s linguistic diversity.

ALSO READ | DBE focuses on bolstering pupils’ reading abilities with new reading plan

He said the South African education system has adopted English as the primary medium of instruction, aiming to bridge communication gaps and prepare pupils for a globalised world.

He said while this move intends to provide equal opportunities and enhance access to information, it has inadvertently led to a gradual erosion of native languages.

As much as we cannot do away with English, the mother tongue is very important because it is what helps the child learn other languages.”

Ngubane said there are studies that show that children perform better at school if they are taught during their foundation years in their mother tongue.

“The foundation phase should be taught in their home languages, and they should start Englishin the intermediate phase,” he said.

Ngubane said it is extremely important for parents to make sure that their children can express themselves fluently in their mother tongue.

ALSO READ | African languages for Grade 1s in 2018

“It is embarrassing when parents say, ‘Oh my child can’t speak isiZulu’. Such behaviour should never be encouraged. We want home languages such as isiZulu or isiXhosa to be on a par with English.

“English is taught at school, speak your language at home with your children and they will pick up English along the way. It’s not a hard language to learn, even people who never went to school have been able to pick up English,” he said.

Arts and Culture for the FF Plus political party

Heloise Denner, spokesperson on Arts and Culture for the FF Plus political party also referred to the research that shows the importance of being able to learn in your mother tongue, especially during early childhood development and primary school.

Denner said it is the government’s responsibility to give effect to the Constitution and provincial and national language acts in order to develop official languages and accommodate pupils to learn in their mother tongues.

Commenting on The Witness Facebook page about the matter, Zelda Hattingh said, “English is an international language and for any person to progress in life in South Africa and internationally, you must be fluent in English. It will be an advantage to you careerwise. My home language cannot do that for me.”

KM Mazeka said, “It’s foolish to be fluent in English and struggle to speak your own language. Even being unable to read newspapers written in your language is absurd…”

A Pietermaritzburg mother of two said she regrets speaking English to her now 16-year-old son, who cannot string together a proper sentence in isiZulu, and is avoiding making the same mistake with her youngest child.