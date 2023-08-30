KZN

By Londiwe Xulu
journalist
30 Aug 2023
Bakery truck allegedly hijacked to feed protesters

It is alleged the truck was hijacked to steal the bread and feed a group of protesters that want the uMvoti mayor to be removed.

The Greytown police have arrested three people accused of hijacking a bakery truck on the R33 in Greytown on Monday morning.

It is alleged the truck was hijacked to steal the bread and feed a group of protesters that want the uMvoti Municipality mayor to be removed.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the truck was later recovered.

“It is alleged that three unknown suspects carrying firearms stopped the truck and forcefully removed the driver and drove off,” said Netshiunda.

This was before a group of residents marched to uMvoti Municipality, calling for the removal of the mayor, ABC leader Philani Mavundla.

They were dispersed with teargas by the police after they broke a municipal gate and allegedly became violent.

In a statement, Mavundla alleged the truck was hijacked to steal the bread to “feed the hired crowd marching against the mayor”.

The organiser of the march, Sibongiseni Shange, said the truck driver told him that a group of people asked him to block the road with the truck.

I cannot confirm that the people that did this were part of the march, since [the hijacking] happened before the march started.

The three are expected to appear in the Greytown magistrate’s court today.

