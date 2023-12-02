Beware of that extra cup of coffee

By Akheel Sewsunker

Caffeine, available in various forms, can be somewhat addictive for many individuals. Coffee and energy drinks are among the common sources people turn to for their daily dose of this blissful stimulant.

But what is caffeine and how does it affect the body?

Poppy Buthelezi, a dietician, said that caffeine is found naturally in the world.

Caffeine is a chemical which occurs naturally in coffee beans, tea leaves and cocoa. It has a stimulant effect which means it stimulates the central nervous system, heart, muscles and centres that control blood pressure.

It is also added to a variety of beverages, foods and medication.

“Coffee drinking accounts for the most caffeine that is consumed.”

However, caffeine can also be found, in small quantities, in chocolates, sweets, cooldrink and breakfast cereals. Caffeine is one of the most ingested pharmacologically active substances,” she said.

She added that caffeine is a stimulant that increases the level of alertness as well as the response time.

“It works by blocking some receptors in the brain which leads to arousal, vigilance as well as cognitive performance.

“This makes it a popular choice when it comes to combatting fatigue and enhancing focus.

“The level at which this happens depends on the amount one consumes, as well as individual factors such as genetics, tolerance and sensitivity,” she said.

She added that increased caffeine consumption in adults can lead to a range of clinical symptoms.

“This is sometimes referred to as ‘caffeinism’; this is a syndrome which is characterised by a range of symptoms such as cardiovascular symptoms … such as tachycardia and arrythmia; it can cause headaches, insomnia, muscle tremor, agitation, irritability, anxiety and complaints of nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea,” she said.

She added that women who are pregnant should be wary of their caffeine intake. “Research has shown that it has a negative effect on human foetal development, which may lead to a low birth weight.

Excessive caffeine intake during pregnancy increases uterine contractions which may potentially lead to a spontaneous abortion.

“In some cases it may contribute to the development of preeclampsia in the later stages of pregnancy. In children, caffeine can cause severe emesis [vomiting], an increased heart rate, as well as agitation and restlessness,” said Buthelezi.

She added that people need to be wary when buying their food products.

Some food products are labelled as decaffeinated; this does not necessarily mean they do not contain caffeine, it means it contains less caffeine than regular counterparts. That is why it is important to read food labels which provide information of the content the product has.

Buthelezi added that people should consult with their healthcare providers for advice regarding moderate and safe caffeine consumption as this varies with tolerance and sensitivity.