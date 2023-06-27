Blasting operations scheduled for N2 and R56 intersection in Kokstad

By Nosipho Gumede

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has announced that a blasting operation will take place on July 5 on the N2 and R56 Intersection in Kokstad.

According to SANRAL, a contractor requested to undertake controlled blasting on the left-hand side of the existing roadway to remove a hard rock that they encountered within the new pavement depth during earthworks operations.

SANRAL’s Eastern region Project Manager, Hugh Brooks said it is anticipated that the road will be closed for one hour in all directions, however the blasting time may need to be adjusted depending on weather conditions.

The completion of the work requires widening of the existing N2 cross section to accommodate the tie-in of the new R56 overpass ramps. A full closure of the N2 will be required for the duration of blasting works.

Brooks also urged road users to note and comply with the advance warning signs and speed restrictions when travelling past the construction work zones and to prioritise the safety of both the construction works and road users, the speed limit along the route will be reduced during construction.