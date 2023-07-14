Body found at bottom of Howick falls

By Nosipho Gumede

A body of an unknown man was found floating at the bottom of Howick Falls on Friday morning.

Midlands EMS and SAPS search and rescue were on scene.

According to Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson, the body was found floating at the bottom of the falls on the side of the pool.

Due to the state of the body, it was established that the body had been there for a few days. The body was carried to the top of the falls and handed over to local SAPS,” said Robertson.

The police are yet to comment.