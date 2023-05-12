Body found in a shallow grave

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Mpophomeni residents are in shock after the body of an unidentified man was discovered in a shallow grave in Midmar View, outside Howick, on Thursday morning.

It is alleged that a man, presumed to be in his forties, was killed and then moved to the place where he was buried.

ALSO READ | Men sentenced for murder of ANC member

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the body was recovered by a herdsman who noticed part of the man’s head. The matter was then reported to the police.

The police search and rescue team were called and the body was dug up. This body had already started decomposing and the police could not see any injuries. It is suspected that he was killed somewhere else and buried there.

Gwala said the body has not yet been identified and they are looking for the man’s relatives.

“He was wearing a brown T-shirt, black Adidas track pants and he has a tattoo on his forearm. He is light in complexion.

ALSO READ | Update: Police probing murder case after boy (15) accidently shoots brother dead

“Anyone who might know him, or anyone who knows of a missing person, can go to the Mpophomeni Police Station to inquire.”