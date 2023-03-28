Body found near N3 on-ramp

Akheel Sewsunker

A body was found in a bush alongside the N3 on-ramp near Chatterton Road on Monday.

Passersby were astonished to see the corpse partially hidden in the bushes.

At 8 am on Monday, Sbu Mchunu, a metal collector, discovered the body while looking for empty cans and tins on the verges near the highway.

It was at 8 am in the morning. I was looking for tins and empty cans and I found the body in the bush. The neighbour called the police.

SAPS were on the scene and sealed off the area where the body was found. According to Sergeant Sfiso Gwala, the body was covered in injuries.

“An unknown African male of approximately 30 years of age was found lying on the grass. Blood stains were found on the road.

“The deceased sustained injuries to his face and lacerations to his back. The Townhill Police are investigating a murder case. There have been no arrests at this stage. The crime took place at the N3 on-ramp, near Chatterton Road,” said Gwala