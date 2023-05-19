Bodyguards open fire at protest

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi has called for a police investigation after the bodyguards of Newcastle mayor, Xolani Dube, allegedly opened fire on protesting residents on Wednesday.

According to witnesses, protesting residents from an informal settlement in Newcastle’s Charlestown area were involved in a confrontation with Dube and a delegation from the municipality.

Two of the demonstrators, who were protesting against water supply issues, were rushed to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds during the confrontation with the bodyguards of Dube.

Sithole-Moloi said a police investigation was necessary to establish what transpired during the protest.

“In light of this regrettable incident, we’re calling upon the South African Police Services to conduct a thorough investigation into the events surrounding the altercations and the discharge of firearms.”

It’s crucial to determine the circumstances under which the shots were fired and establish accountability for those responsible.

While the public has a right to demonstrate, Sithole-Moloi said, it was important to ensure that protests were peaceful.

“It’s truly disheartening to see such incidents unfold within our communities. While it is vital for the public to voice their concerns and demand accountability from their elected officials, resorting to violence undermines the very essence of peaceful protest,” she said.

The MEC urged the Newcastle Municipality to attend to the water issues being raised by the Charlestown residents.

We acknowledge the urgency of the situation and understand the frustrations of the community of Charlestown.

“The issue of water scarcity is a matter that should be addressed promptly and efficiently by the Newcastle Municipality. We, therefore, urge the Newcastle Municipality to expedite the provision of water services to prevent further incidents where communities feel compelled to take matters into their own hands,” she said.