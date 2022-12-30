Boost for fight against GBV

Khethukuthula Xulu

Fed-up with crime and violence in his neighbourhood, a tavern owner in Umlazi, south of Durban has joined the fight against gender-based violence and femicide and turned his establishment into a place of peace and refuge.

Umlazi-born tavern owner, Thulani Luthuli, said he made his establishment a violence-free zone and committed himself to the fight because he was ready for positive change.

“I grew up in Umlazi and I got fed-up with hearing about the violence in my neighbourhood and I wanted to take a stand.”

To make it known to the community that his tavern was a safe place for anyone in trouble, Luthuli painted the outside walls with rainbow colours, which make it easy for people to identify it as a violence-free zone.

Luthuli’s tavern isn’t the only place that has committed itself to no violence. All the homes next to his establishment have also painted “no violence” signs on their fences and boundary walls.

The KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office on Thursday visited two townships, Newlands East and Umlazi in the eThekwini Municipality, which have committed to fighting gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) by creating safe violence-free zones.

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube was accompanied by Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, who also pledged to strengthen these facilities by providing services that will monitor and quell violence against women and children.

Also present during the event was GBVF ambassador Ayanda Msweli.

The premier praised volunteers who created artworks in these violence-free zones. She also interacted with GBV survivors.

Umlazi community member, Zodwa Zulu, said there are many contributing factors to the crime and violence in the area, which included street lights not working, broken community toilets which forced men, women and children to use the same toilets, which made them vulnerable to all forms of abuse.

She added that the lack of light where these toilets were situated made it difficult for the community to use the toilets freely without fearing for their lives.

We also have many vacant properties that become a haven for vagrants and illegal activity, we ask that our government does something to monitor the crime in those spots.

Other community members requested more patrollers, especially at night.

Msweli said there were many contributing factors to GBV and femicide in society and service delivery was one of them.

“When the street lights and community toilets are not fixed and bushes are unkempt, it gives criminals an opportunity to do harm and take advantage of the situation.”

Member of the community policing forumn (CPF) in ward 83, Nkululeko Mfeka, said neighbourhood watch forums work better when people who live in that area take charge of the structure. “If you are a person who wants to take responsibility of your neighbourhood its best you join a forum and not take matters into your own hands.”