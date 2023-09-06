Boost for KZN’s young entrepreneurs

By Clive Ndou

The KZN provincial government, which set up a R90 million fund to support youth in business, has approved applications for funding from several businesses owned by the province’s young people.

Announcing 59 youth-owned businesses approved for funding in Durban on Tuesday, Premier Dube-Ncube said the announcement represented “an important milestone in government’s quest to push back the frontiers of the stubbornly high rate of youth unemployment in the province”.

“We are encouraged by the fact that there is adequate geographic spread in terms of the distribution of beneficiaries as they come from across all the districts in the province. We are decisively addressing the divide between urban and rural, poor and affluent.”

Called the KZN Youth Empowerment Fund, the provision was launched in 2018 amid a spike in youth unemployment in KZN. In 2018, it funded youth-owned businesses to the tune of R60 million.

Successful applicants in the current window will receive up to R2 million each from the fund.

According to the fund’s regulations, successful applicants receive 10% of the grant in cash while the remaining 90% is in the form of business equipment, which the provincial government procures on behalf of the beneficiaries.

During the current window of disbursements, which opened in 2021, a total of 4 016 young business owners applied for funding.

“Of those applications, 2 854 were disqualified for various compliance and other reasons while 1 162 were processed by the KwaZulu-Natal Growth Fund, an entity of government that is responsible for the disbursement process and management of the youth fund.

“A further rigorous evaluation process was undertaken, and 352 applications were shortlisted for the due diligence stage and ultimately site visits were conducted, which resulted in the 59 that are today the recipients of the funding,” Dube-Ncube said.

Unlike in the past, more women from the province have applied for funding.

“We could not have asked for a better present to mark the close of Women’s Month as evidenced by the fact that 42% of the approved applicants are women.

“This is a significant improvement if we consider that only 15% women applicants had benefitted previously. Our goal moving forward is to ensure at least a 50/50 access between men-owned and women-owned businesses,” the premier said.

KZN, which previously raked in billions of rands annually from its tourism business, is currently struggling to revive its economy following the devastation caused by Covid-19, the 2021 July unrest and floods.

Dube-Ncube announced the youth business funding at a time when youth unemployment in the province was hovering around 50%.

Apart from supporting youth in business, the provincial government is also rolling out programmes meant to address the province’s unemployment problem.

Last month Dube-Ncube announced that thousands of KZN’s unemployed youth have been absorbed through the provincial government’s S’thesha WayaWaya programme, where young people are employed to maintain the province’s roads for example.