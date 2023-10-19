Brace for tough economic times

By Clive Ndou

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD) has warned of unprecedented economic hardships for the poor should the SA Reserve Bank respond to the current surge in prices by increasing the interest rate.

According to the Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) data released by Stats SA on Wednesday, inflation increased to 5,4% in September from August’s 4,8%.

Given that the majority of the poor are currently taking loans to buy food, PMBEJD programme co-ordinator, Mervyn Abrahams said another interest rate hike will be devastating for the poor.

“We expected inflation for September to increase given the high fuel prices. However, the Reserve Bank could look at this and want to increase the interest rate. As the PMBEJD, we caution against that as another interest rate will worsen the difficulties which the citizens are currently going through,” he said.

The inflation data released by Stats SA shows that fuel price rose by 7,6% between August and September.

“The transport category — mainly influenced by fuel — exerted strong upward pressure on the monthly inflation rate,” Stats SA said.

“Meat prices increased on average by 0,6% between August and September, pushing the annual rate up to 3,8%. Poultry-related products experienced some upward price movements in September as producers started to cull birds in response to the outbreak of avian flu.”

While the SA Reserve Bank last month resolved to keep the 8.25% interest rate unchanged, it warned that it will not hesitate to increase the interest rate should the inflation situation, coupled by the weakening rand, deteriorate.

However, Abrahams said there was currently no need for the SA Reserve Bank to act, given that inflation was being fuelled by external factors, including global oil prices. “It’s an imported inflation which has nothing to do with the demand side of things. Increasing the interest rate will only make things worse,” he said.

Abrahams, who predicted that inflation will continue rising for the next two months, said it was worrying that despite the price of maize and other agricultural products having dropped, the retail prices of the same commodities had not. “Our view is that some individuals within the value chain are unfairly profiting from the status quo.”

The increase in food prices come amid reports that thousands of South Africans are being admitted in hospitals due to malnutrition. Abrahams said there was evidence which showed that more South Africans were buying less food.

What this means is that people are no longer eating enough nutritious food as they are being forced to cut down due to the high prices.

“Figures from the department of health show that about 15 000 people have been hospitalised for health problems related to malnutrition in recent months.

“However, our assessment of the situation is that the figure is much higher than the 15 000, which in our view is just the tip of the iceberg. We have to urgently bring down the food prices,” he said.

While the Reserve Bank’s target was to keep the inflation range between three and six percent, in the past the central bank has hiked the interest notwithstanding the fact the CPI was within the bank’s three to six percent target.