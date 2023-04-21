Budget cuts threaten to collapse KZN social services, says MEC

By Clive Ndou

The budget cuts implemented over the years are beginning to have an impact on the KwaZulu-Natal Social Development Department’s ability to render services to vulnerable groups.

This is according to Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, who was speaking during the department’s budget vote presentation at the KZN Legislature on Thursday.

While everything is being done to ensure that the department continues to discharge its core functions, Khoza said the impact of the budget cuts were being felt across the department’s units.

“This is indicative of the serious challenges that the department is going to face over the 2023/24 medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF), although rigorous reprioritisation was undertaken to address areas where there are pressures.

These budget cuts affected mostly the operational budget that includes the compensation of employees, which decreases by R72,477 million in 2023/24, and goods and services, which decreases by R58,284 million compared to the projected expenditure outcome for 2022/23. These are the financial pressures which are anticipated in-year.

There have been instances where limited funds resulted in some departments spending on items that were not budgeted for.

This resulted in the auditor-general categorising such expenditure as irregular. Despite shrinking resources, Khoza said the department will continue to adhere to the ethos of good governance.

Prudent financial management practices will be implemented to avoid unauthorised expenditure

The budget cuts, Khoza said, are being implemented at a time when the department’s services are in high demand in the province.

“We experience these budget cuts at the time when the citizens of KwaZulu-Natal are trying to recover from three disasters that gripped the province in just over two years — namely the Covid-19 pandemic, the violent protests in July 2021, and the devastating floods of April and May 2022.

“These disasters, coupled with low economic growth and rising inflation, have exacerbated socioeconomic conditions such as poverty, unemployment, food insecurity and social pathologies such as gender-based violence and femicide, substance abuse as well as crime and violence, thereby increasing the demand for social welfare and community development services,” she said.

Challenges faced by the department, Khoza said, were compounded by the fact that KZN was in the midst of a population boom, with 11,6 million people estimated to be residing in the province. “As the KZN population and demand for social development continue to increase, the department and the country at large persistently face fiscal constraints.

“Despite the increasing demand for services and the shrinking budget, we will continue to provide integrated, developmental social development services to the citizens of KZN, guided by the relevant pieces of legislation,” Khoza said.

DA

However, DA KZN spokesperson on social development Mmabatho Tembe said Khoza was understating the impact of the budget cuts on the department.

“As a result of budget cuts, DSD currently has insufficient funds to fill posts or pay some 800 staff salaries.

In 2022/23 there were 434 vacant posts, with the department only receiving approval to fill 63 identified as critical.

“This is only the tip of a failing and melting iceberg. Social services will be severely affected by this as there are not enough staff to deal with issues on the ground,” she said