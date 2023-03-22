Buthelezi hailed as freedom fighter

Clive Ndou

Former Nigerian president Olesugun Obasanjo has hailed IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as a freedom fighter who played a major role in South Africa’s liberation.

The country’s negotiations in the 90s, which led to South Africa’s first democratic elections, would easily have collapsed if Buthelezi had not made some concessions, Obasanjo said.

He said this while delivering the inaugural Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi annual lecture in Durban on Tuesday.

Buthelezi, whose party was, amongst other things, demanding a federal state as a condition for participating in the talks, later softened his stance on the matter.

He accepted that SA will not be a federal state where provinces hold greater power

Buthelezi’s conciliatory approach, Obasanjo said, made it possible for South Africa “to avoid a full-scale civil war”.

In several other African countries there is currently political instability due to the fact that political leaders in those countries were not prepared to make concessions. “He exhibited a capacity for compromise,” he added.

Buthelezi’s demands during negotiations

Other demands made by Buthelezi during the negotiations incuded that the Zulu Monarch be allowed to continue presiding over KwaZulu-Natal’s tribal land through the Ingonyama Trust.

While the negotiators gave in to Buthelezi’s demands on the issue of traditional leadership, some experts were of the view that this concession was not good for the country’s democracy.

However, Obasanjo said the critics of the concession have since been proven wrong. It since been proven, he said, that traditional leaders have a key role to play in any democracy.

Even in Europen countries, kings and queens are still held in high regard

Buthelezi’s detractors have also criticised him for accepting the position of prime minister of the KwaZulu government under the apartheid government.

However, Obasanjo said the position gave Buthelezi a strategic advantage as it meant that the IFP founder, who is currently the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, could fight apartheid from within the system.

Buthelezi, who did his tertiary studies at Fort Hare University, was expelled from the institution for his political activism.

When he was preparing to do his law articles after graduating from the now University of KwaZulu-Natal, elders within his Buthelezi clan in Ulundi instructed him to go back to Ulundi so that he could take up the position of traditional chief.

If Buthelezi was not committed to the liberation of his people, Obasanjo said, he would not have given up his legal profession for a traditional leadership position.

Accusations from ANC leaders

Some ANC leaders have accused the former IFP president of collaborating with the apartheid government.

Obasanjo, however, said the late ANC president, Nelson Mandela, had during a meeting with him described Buthelezi as “a freedom fighter in his own right”.

While the IFP and ANC had used different means, Obasanjo said, both had a similar objective — “to liberate the people of South Africa”.

The first to be hosted by the Prince Mangosuthu Foundation, the lecture was attended by Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

IFP National Assemby chief whip Narend Singh, who was the programme director of the event, described the lecture as “historic”.

What we learnt today about Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is not something which could be found in any history books.

Obansanjo urged South Africans to grant the IFP founder the recognisation he deserved.