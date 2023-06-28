Call for Isilo statue to take its place

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The alliance political council said the statue of Queen Victoria will be removed from the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature in Pietermaritzburg and replaced with a statue of Isilo Zwelithini.

According to the council, the erection of a statue of late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu at the KZN Legislature is part of a heritage project to address statues and historical monuments that commemorate a one-sided view of history.

The political council; African National Congress (ANC), South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) KwaZulu-Natal held a joint media briefing in Durban yesterday to announce resolutions from a two-day meeting it held.

Representing the ANC, provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said more statues of struggle heroes like Joe Slovo and Moses Mabhida will be erected in the near future.

It’s only in Africa where you find towns and streets that are named after English people; we will remove the statue of Queen Victoria and replace [it with] the one of Isilo.” READ MORE Updated | Big blow for Durban

Though it was unclear when this project will be completed or at what phase it was at, Mtolo said the commissioning of the statue of King Zwelithini will be done by the provincial government, through the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, which will commission this project in consultation with the king and the Zulu royal family.

“Importantly, we want the final sculpture to reflect important features of uMdlokombane [one of the king’s praise names]. He was a peacemaker and a father to all of us across all political lines,” said Mtolo.

Mtolo said the speaker of KZN Legislature Nontombeko Boyce, deputy speaker Themba Mthembu and MEC of Art, Sports and Culture Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba will oversee this project, which must be launched in September.

“The unveiling of this heritage project which will serve as a source of inspiration for generations to come.”

In May this year, a motion was tabled for a statue of the late King Zwelithini to be erected at the provincial legislature and was supported by the ruling party.

In a statement released by the ANC in KZN at the time, the statue was to be positioned higher than the statue of the British monarch Queen Victoria and Sir Theophilus Shepstone at the KZN Legislature.

Talks of the statue

This was not the first time the statue to honour the king of Zulu nation was mentioned.

In 2021, the then MEC of Art, Sports and Culture Hlengiwe Mavimbela announced the plan to relocate the Queen Victoria and Shepstone statues in her budget speech.

The department explained that the two existing statues had to be relocated as “these statues remind us of a colonial past and do not contribute to social cohesion and nation-building”.

Meanwhile, the KZN Amafa and Research Institute, a provincial heritage resources authority, which will need to guide the process of removing or erecting a statue, said no application had been made yet by the provincial government of this nature.