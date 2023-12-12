Christmas vouchers: eThekwini sticks to new format

By Khethukuthula Xulu

On Monday, councillors in eThekwini Municipality argued that the senior citizens’ Christmas vouchers should be allocated to both ward and PR councillors to curb corruption by councillors.

After the Covid-19 restrictions in 2020, the senior citizens’ Christmas celebrations format changed from having the elderly people gathering together and receiving food packs, to their only receiving vouchers.

With this new approach came allegations that some ward councillors were selective with the distribution of vouchers, and that not all deserving senior citizens received the voucher.

A similar case was reported about by The Witness about a ward councillor who was accused of not being accountable and transparent regarding who received the vouchers.

Concerns arose when the councillor did not distribute the complete set of 500 vouchers during the festive season, and some remained in his possession until February this year.

After these allegations speaker Thabani Nyawose set up a Christmas voucher committee to discuss how to manage the programme moving forward.

He said he decided that the vouchers will continue to be managed by ward councillors.

If there are issues currently with the vouchers being managed by ward councillors, what will change when it is managed by PR councillors? You are all politicians at the end of the day. I deal with elected councillors and I have full confidence in all councillors

Councillors who were part of the committee argued that the speaker was disregarding their recommendations and making decisions on his own.

“We recommended that the vouchers are distributed fairly and equally to the ward and PR councillors so that there is no one left behind,” said Active Citizens Coalition president Imtiaz Syed.

The speaker said the councillors will receive 500 vouchers each before the end of the week.