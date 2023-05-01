Clean governance key for IFP

By Clive Ndou

With coalition talks which could see the DA and IFP co-governing KwaZulu-Natal gathering steam ahead of next year’s general elections, there is a push for the IFP to ramp up service delivery in municipalities currently controlled by the party.

This comes after DA leaders identified poor performance by some of the IFP-run municipalities as a major risk in plans by the two political parties to topple the ANC in KZN during next year’s polls.

According to sources within the two political parties, discussions focusing on how IFP-run municipalities could match the performance of DA-led councils such as uMngeni and Cape Town are currently under way.

ALSO READ | IFP support is rising

“There are concerns that the ANC and EFF will capitalise on some of the service delivery failures within some of the IFP-led municipalities.

“As we speak, the ANC in KZN is already running a campaign to project municipalities under the IFP as failed councils.

The general view is that areas of weaknesses within some IFP municipalities should be addressed as a matter of urgency as failing to do so would certainly result in some voters backing the ANC in the 2024 general elections,” a source said.

With ANC support in KZN having dropped to below 50% in the 2021 municipal elections, there is a possibility that an IFP/DA coalition could garner more than 50% of the provincial vote in next year’s general elections.

The DA and IFP currently have a co-operative agreement within the KZN local government sphere.

ALSO READ | ANC still faces the gargantuan task of removing IFP coalition from municipal office

However, talks on the possibility of the two political parties co-governing KZN after next year’s polls were yet to be concluded.

While newly-elected DA KZN provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, declined to divulge details around the discussions between the DA and IFP, he, however, confirmed that a “multi-party task team” has been established to explore a relationship between the two political parties ahead of next year’s polls.

The discussions are continuing,” he said.

Given the favourable conditions for both the DA and IFP to topple the ANC in KZN in next year’s polls, the DA national leadership is pushing for the IFP and DA in KZN to find common ground ahead of the elections.

Addressing DA delegates at the party’s KZN provincial congress on Saturday, DA federal leader, John Steenhuisen, said it was crucial for the DA to forge strong relations with the IFP ahead of the polls given the fact that the DA and the IFP were the only political parties whose support in KwaZulu-Natal was on an upwards trajectory.

ALSO READ | IFP and ANC tensions mount ahead of elections

“The relationship between the DA and IFP is too important for the future of the moonshot pact. What it demonstrates is that when we work together in the best interest of our country and the best interest of our people, an opposition pact can become larger than the sum of its parts,” he said.

Other KZN opposition parties

Other KZN opposition parties such as the NFP and ABC have not been invited to the DA’s moonshot pact discussions.

Steenhuisen made it clear that it was only “like-minded” parties which the DA will be talking to.

A moonshot pact can only work where it’s constituted by the parties that all share a true commitment to the same values and principles and the opposition cause. It’s precisely for this reason that we have not invited parties which are busy propping up the ANC or propping up the EFF.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa, who said the party was open to coalition discussions, urged those assessing the performance of the party’s municipalities to take into account the fact that the IFP took over some of the councils at the end of 2021.

“When we took over those municipalities, we had to immediately embark on an assessment process. While our assessment revealed that some of the challenges where due to the underperformance of some of the officials, it was also established that some of the problems were due to the inadequate support provided to those municipalities.

“As the incoming government, we also met resistance from some of the officials aligned to the ANC. “In some instances, we also had to grapple with the problem of skills shortage, particularly in those municipalities which are in the province’s deep rural areas where skilled people are unwilling to go,” he said.

ALSO READ | Steenhuisen: DA will be an equal coalition partner

Now that the IFP’s assessment process has been concluded, Hlabisa said the party was now intervening in those municipalities which continue to underperform.

“Where we find that the under performance is continuing despite the support, heads will certainly have to roll.

“So, it’s not like nothing is being done about the under-performance in some of the municipalities. As the IFP leadership we are working tirelessly to address the problems,” he said