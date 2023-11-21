Clean-up begins after storm damage in Durban

By Chanel George

Mop-up operations are continuing in Durban after weekend storms left a trail of destruction around the city.

A student from the Mangosuthu University of Technology was killed on Friday at his residence in Glenwood when lightning struck the building.

On Sunday evening another storm battered the city. Strong winds and heavy rain lashed the city centre during Sunday night’s storm, uprooting trees and causing widespread flash flooding.

On Monday disaster management teams were inspecting affected areas — the worst hit being wards 29, 30 and 34. Clermont suffered extensive damage to infrastructure, particularly the electrical supply.

City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the metro received reports of landslides and trees falling onto roads and homes, mainly in informal settlements.

“Teams from the parks, recreation and culture unit had their hands full since the early hours of yesterday morning, clearing trees and debris that had fallen on roads,” she said, adding that in some parts roads were closed, causing congestion yesterday morning.

Municipal teams from various departments will continue working round the clock to restore services to affected areas

She urged residents to use the 24-hour call centre at 031 361 0000 to report problems.

The Mangosuthu University of Technology on Monday confirmed that one of its students, Mpumezi Mndwetywa, was asleep in his room when he was struck by a bolt of lightning.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to report to you that we lost one of our students,” said dean of students, Dr Thembi Kweyama.

She said the lightning strike caused a fire that spread to some of the rooms on the third floor of Craiglee, an external university residence in Glenwood.

“Sadly, Mndwetywa was asleep in his room when it was struck by a bolt of lightning. We pray that his soul rests in peace,” said Kweyama.

