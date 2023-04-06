Cogta to release R600 million back pay for izinduna in KZN

By Clive Ndou

The KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department has assured the public that the R600 million it will be dispensing to the province’s izinduna (headmen) as back pay, will go to “the right people”.

The department, which was supposed to start paying each of the province’s about 2 000 iziNduna a monthly salary of R7 500 in 2013, started paying them years later — resulting in Cogta owing each iNduna close to R300 000 in back pay.

Izinduna backpay to be settled soon

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube recently announced that Cogta will soon settle the izinduna backpay after the national treasury transferred the funds to the provincial government.

These funds will be dispensed to the izinduna months after a report showing that KZN Cogta was defrauded and had been making the R7 500 monthly payments to ghost izinduna, came to light.

However, KZN Cogta spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu said a thorough verification process was undertaken to determine the legitimate headmen who should be back paid.

“These are people who are already within the system. It’s not like people will be lodging fresh applications. The izinduna are known,” she said.

Dube-Ncube, who recently met the izinduna, said the delay in settling the izinduna back pay was due to complex inter-governmental processes, which had to be complied with for national Treasury to transfer the funds to the provincial government.

“We are pleased that we have resolved the back pay that is due to izinduna in recognition of their work within traditional councils as public office bearers.

“These funds have been long awaited and, in some instances, led to litigation, which was not warranted because resolving the back pay matter has always been a priority for the provincial government. We are therefore pleased that the matter has now been resolved.

“The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs will ensure that there are proper internal controls before the funds are disbursed to qualifying izinduna,” she said.

The back pay matter, Dube-Ncube said, was finalised after a series of engagements between the provincial and the national government.

“KwaZulu-Natal Treasury and the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, together with the Office of the Premier, have been seized with this matter and had several engagements with national government to make these funds available to meet this obligation,” she said.

Dube-Ncube, however, expressed concerns that the funds were being released at a time when the province had lost a number of izinduna in shootings, which appear to be targeting traditional leaders.

“We are moved by the fact that we have had a number of izinduna who have [died], who were working with the government to ensure the payment of izinduna,” she said.

The back pay of the deceased izinduna will be given to their beneficiaries.