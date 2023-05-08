Collaboration to rehome owl

By Akheel Sewsunker

The recent collaboration between the FreeMe Wildlife Project and Crocworld is evidence of fruitful collaboration between wildlife organisations to preserve and protect animal life, and in this case, helped an owl who needed to be rehomed.

The Owl Box Project is a key weapon in FreeMe’s arsenal in their battle to rehabilitate animals, such as owls.

Tammy Caine, the raptor specialist at the FreeMe project, said that the collaboration between Crocworld Conservation Centre was due to a chick’s being born in captivity.

The Spotted Eagle Owl hatched at the Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh last year as one of two chicks.

She added that the other chick was taken in by another facility.

“Without the option of a permanent captive home, a second option was considered, which was to apply for a permit to release the owl into the wild through FreeMe Wildlife’s Owl Box Project. A permit was issued by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and the owl was transferred to FreeMe Wildlife,” said Caine.

She added that the owl was socialised with others of its species.

“The owl was introduced to a wild owl undergoing rehabilitation for an injured wing. The aim is to allow the owls time to bond before they are released together as part of the work the Owl Box project does.

“The wild owl will serve as a mentor to the captive-bred owl in its transition to the wild,” said Caine.

She elaborated on the Owl Box project and its purpose.

“The Owl Box Project was started in 2014 incorporating aspects of owl rescue and rehabilitation, citizen science research, community involvement and outreach and environmentally friendly pest control programmes,” said Caine.

She added that collaboration was key in saving animals. “Collaboration forms an important part of the project and is a contributing factor to the growth and success of the project. Apart from various individuals and specialists involved in the project, other organisations play an important role.

“Crocworld Conservation Centre has been an avid supporter of the project, as has Raptor Rehab Bahrain and Exclusive Eco in the Cape. Organisations like FreeMe Wildlife and Fondation Brigitte Bardot, which facilitate the rehabilitation of owls, are also important role-players,” said Caine