Community in KZN takes on climate change

By Witness Reporter

The Mpungose community of Eshowe, northern KwaZulu-Natal, has taken a step towards combatting the impacts of climate change with the drafting of a manifesto to address the environmental challenges that have adversely affected the lives of many South Africans.

Inkosi Thandisizwe Mpungose, in collaboration with the Bezekela Community Foundation, the Mpungose community of Eshowe, and ALL RISE — Attorneys for Climate and Environmental Justice, spearheaded the first community-based climate change workshop in the country.

The two-day workshop, held with the Mpungose Traditional Authority, saw over 40 delegates, including pupils, teachers, farmers and community leaders, coming together to contribute to the formulation of the Mpungose Community Climate Change Manifesto.

“I set up the Bezekela Community Foundation to really drive initiatives like these. It was wonderful to have a platform for our community to come forward and let their voices be heard on matters like climate change.

“I look forward to many of these concepts being adopted by and implemented in our community,” said Inkosi Mpungose, traditional leader of the Eshowe district and the founder of Bezekela Community Foundation.

Outlined in the manifesto are several responsibilities and actions to be taken by the Mpungose community, such as participating actively in the conservation of natural resources and wildlife, promoting indigenous knowledge, participating in global climate action and creating awareness.

Additionally, the manifesto urges government to establish necessary policies and plans, collaborate with environmental stakeholders, and uphold fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution, in adherence to the integrated development plan framework and the National Environmental Management Act.

Beyond government involvement, the manifesto also calls on businesses and all South Africans to fulfill their duty to prevent pollution and environmental damage, promoting conservation and sustainable development for present and future generations.

Janice Tooley, director and founder of ALL RISE, emphasised the need for community involvement in decision-making regarding environmental matters, saying: “This initiative of a climate change awareness workshop aims to bring awareness to what is being done on a national and global scale to mitigate the impacts of climate change and how we can implement some of these ideas ourselves.”

Recognising the disproportionate impact of climate change on rural communities, especially women and children-headed households, Inkosi Mpungose stressed the importance of a community-driven approach.

It is vital for us as communities in rural areas to be key role-players in what our futures look like.

“It really starts at this grassroots level, beginning with conversations and making changes like this,” he said. Tooley added: “Every member of every community has a right to a safe environment, to participate in discussions, and to be heard.”

This collaborative effort has been made possible through the efforts of ALL RISE, Bezekela Community Foundation, and the Southern Africa Trust.