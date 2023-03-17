Community Safety MEC to outline safety plan for national Shutdown

Witness Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka is expected to outline the government’s plan of action to prevent any possible risks for the planned national protest action on Monday, March 20.

The briefing will take place on Friday in Mayville, Durban.

ALSO READ | Don’t provoke us on protest day, Malema warns

Hlomuka, alongside the provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will also reflect on the damage and disruptions caused by the Nehawu lead public service strike action.

“The MEC and Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi will outline planned practical law enforcement interventions, with the view to maintain law & order and stability during the anticipated protest action,” said the department’s spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane.