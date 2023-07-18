Cops bust dagga lab in Umkhomaas

By Nosipho Gumede

Two men were arrested after they were found to be operating a clandestine hydroponic dagga laboratory at a farm in Fountains Head in Umkomaas on Sunday afternoon.

According to SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshuinda, police were doing routine patrols in the area when they stumbled upon the illegal dagga laboratory.

“One thousand two hundred dagga plants and dagga processing machines worth approximately R10 million were found at the lab.

“Police are closing in on the third suspect who is believed to be the owner of the dagga laboratory,” said Netshuinda.

He added that the arrested suspects are due to appear in court soon.

Drug bust in Durban

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, officers from the Provincial Drugs and Firearms are searching for a suspect who rented a flat in Point, Durban, after a large quantity of drugs were found in it.

Seven thousand five hundred ecstasy tablets, as well as suspected cocaine and ephedrine powder were found inside the flat.

He added that the estimated street value of the recovered drugs is approximately R1.2 million.