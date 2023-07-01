Couples head to Home Affairs

By Mandisa Mchunu

More people, particularly African people, are opting for their weddings to be officiated at Home Affairs instead of hosting a wedding ceremony.

However, in future this may also cause a change in African cultural norms and beliefs.

Thobile Gamede, now officially known as Mrs Hlongwane, said she and her husband chose this route because her maiden name/surname was hindering her from being placed as one of the beneficiaries of her husband’s funds.

Weddings are very expensive and we were trying to cut down the costs of hosting a big ceremony

Hlongwane’s bride price [lobola] was paid to her family long before they took this decision.

Although they are married under the South Africa Civil Union Act 17 of 2006, Hlongwane and her husband are still going to get married traditionally in due time.

A source, who did want us to use their name, shared similar views as Gamede.

She said she started living with her now husband from the age of 17. Her husband at the time was 32 years old when he paid lobola for her.

“My husband saw it fit that we get married at Home Affairs because he was afraid his siblings would deny me and our children access to his funds and belongings if something bad happened to him. He saw that I was too young and his brothers might take advantage of that,” she said.

So far, they have been together for 19 years and are not in a rush to host a big wedding ceremony to please people.

She said they have noticed people getting married and then divorcing each other a couple of months later. She said the divorcees are often filled with regret at the stress of spending a fortune on a marriage that did not last.

This method has given us the time to get to know each other on a deeper level. We may have our disagreements but I never reached a point where I want to divorce him. We have learned to live and love each other with our flaws,” she said.

UKZN cultural expert

University of KwaZulu-Natal cultural expert, Dr Gugu Mazibuko said this sudden shift in marriage arrangement is due to numerous reasons.

According to her, people may choose to get married at Home Affairs if they want to buy a house together, avoid bride price [lobola] expenses, if the couple already has children and want to make things official.

“If a couple gets married at Home Affairs, that does not mean they are husband and wife according to tradition. Traditionally, marriage involves two families where the necessary procedures need to be followed for that marriage to be officially acknowledged by ancestors as well. First, the bride price is paid to the bride’s family.

This is followed by the bride and grooms’ family exchanging tokens in animals and gift form, to the final stage where cow’s bile is poured over the bride to signify that woman is now the official bride to that family,” she said.

Although this trend among couples is spreading widely, Mazibuko said that African traditional marriage procedures will never change.

She said the trend is causing harm because ailments may occur aligned with the fact that the bride was never properly introduced to the groom’s ancestors. “The bride’s ancestors could have trouble locating their child if it was not reported to them that their daughter will be leaving her homestead to become another family’s bride.

Meanwhile, the groom’s ancestors may be confused who the woman living and parading in their yard posing as a wife is, if they were never informed about it

She believes couples should rather go through the traditional route first then later go to Home Affairs.

Meanwhile, pastor Khayelihle Dlamini said they do not see anything wrong with this type of marriage.

In fact, they sometimes encourage people to get married in court if they have lived with each other for quite a long time.

He said in most cases these people may have had their families’ blessings to be together after all the necessities were provided. However, as a Christian he said that it is essential to get married on the foundation of God’s principles.

He said marriage in Christianity according to the scriptures, is an agreement between two families that the couple can get married.

“Things have changed and to accommodate it, pastors now have to qualify as marriage officers to give the couple the best of both, which is having a blessed marriage and one that is recognised by the law,” he said.

Pastor Dlamini said the Bible does not specify the manner in which people should get married.

“Nevertheless, it discloses requirements of what makes up the marriage.”

Home Affairs provincial manager and spokesperson, Cyril Mncwabe said they have not conducted any assessment to predict if Home Affairs weddings are increasing and for that reason they cannot confirm if these instances are on the rise or not.