Cramond Post Office robbed

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Police are looking for three suspects who robbed the Cramond Post Office, just outside Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday morning.

It is alleged that three armed men wearing black jackets entered the Cramond Post Office just after 10 am and demanded money.

Mountain Rise police spokesperson Warrant Officer Panchael Singh said two employees were busy paying pensioners when the robbers approached them.

Singh said one suspect asked the employees how much was it to photocopy a document.

“Before the employees could answer, another suspect shouted that they needed money and went behind the counter.”

He instructed the employee to open the counter. They took an estimated amount of R150 000. No one was injured and no shots were fired.

It is alleged that the suspects used a black Avanza as a getaway car from the scene.

Anoosh Rooplal from the Post Office said no one was injured during the incident.

“Pensioners were directed to other branches to get service. A case has also been opened with the police.”

Rooplal did not confirm how much was stolen.