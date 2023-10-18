DA accuses eThekwini of neglect over water supply

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The DA in eThekwini has accused the municipality of neglecting its responsibility to the Durban north community during the four-day water shutdown.

According to the DA PVT Constituency head Bradley Singh, the city abdicated its responsibility to serve residents with water to the communities of Phoenix, Verulam, Tongaat, Durban North, Umhlanga and surrounding areas during another four-day water outage.

The municipality conducted a planned maintenance shutdown of the Durban Heights Treatments Works which led to these areas not having water over the weekend.

Singh said calls and emails by DA ward councillors for water tankers did not help as they were told that there were no tankers available.

“Officials in the eThekwini water department also failed to give regular updates to ward councillors, which led to frustration among the communities. This has become an occurrence we are now all too familiar with in the city,” he said.

Singh said because of the lack of assistance from the municipality, the private sector had to work tirelessly day and night to provide water to communities, at their own expense.

In response, the eThekwini Municipality’s head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo, said the city was not aware of any areas that were affected by the recent shutdown in the north that did not receive water via its tankers.

“We wish to highlight that on August 2, eThekwini Municipality mayor, councillor Mxolisi Kaunda, unveiled a fleet of 55 water tankers in response to water challenges and the high cost associated with hiring water tankers.”

The 55 new water tankers are to expand the existing fleet of over 100 water tankers owned by the city and are aimed at improving service delivery, particularly to ensure adequate supply of emergency water when there is a crisis.

“The municipality invested R132,8 million for the acquisition of 55 new water tankers. To our knowledge the affected areas were serviced by water tankers,” she said.