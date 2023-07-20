DA calls for probe into death of baby in KZN crèche

By Nosipho Gumede

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for an urgent probe following the tragic death of a nine-month-old baby in a crèche on Tuesday.

The baby died on his first day of crèche in Umganu Circle in Zwelisha, Durban, on Tuesday.

According to DA KZN spokesperson on Education and MPL, Dr Imran Keeka, Early Childhood Centres (ECD’s) are an unfunded mandate recently thrust upon KZN’s Department of Education (DoE), for which it is ill-equipped.

“While the department is currently conducting an audit on the exact number of facilities in the province, in the interim, many continue to operate unregulated. This means that they do not have the partial care certificate required of them. There is also no indication that all are registered with the DoE,” said Keeka.

He added that the problem with this is that without regulation and registration, safety standards within such facilities remain unknown.

Some ECD’s tend to be over-crowded, leading to the neglect of some children and this is possibly what occurred in this particular case and the cause must emerge,” said Keeka.

He said the DoE must accept full responsibility in establishing the circumstances, whether registration has been granted or not since it was the government that removed this mandate away from Social Development, where it was being managed reasonably well, and placed it under the Department of Education.