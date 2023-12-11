DA councillor Ndlovu laid to rest

By Londiwe Xulu

The DA will leave no stone unturned to ensure the life of its late PR councillor and uMngeni Municipality chief whip, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, will not have been lost in vain.

Reassuring the family and friends of Ndlovu at his funeral, at Thendele in Mooi River on Saturday, DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said the party was engaging their own investigators and prosecutors to bring justice to Ndlovu’s killers.

The party is now offering R1 million for any information that leads to the conviction of those responsible.

Ndlovu was shot multiple times by unknown people while he was at his home in Emasosheni, along the R617 near the Mpophomeni township in Howick, on Tuesday evening.

When gunmen entered Ndlovu’s home, he was with his wife and two children, aged five years and six months old, as well as the children’s nanny.

According to the DA, Ndlovu had told uMngeni Municipality mayor Chris Pappas that one of the local community leaders in the area was spreading rumours and misinformation about him. The party said they are in possession of information pointing to the fact that Ndlovu’s murder was allegedly organised by someone involved in local politics.

Describing Ndlovu as “a special man”, Rodgers said he knew him as “a people’s person and [someone who] loved his community and children”. Speaking at the funeral, Rodgers said while the Bible teaches that revenge is wrong, but it also talks about justice and that is what they intend to achieve for Ndlovu.

“These political killings don’t happen by mistake, but are orchestrated and it’s a problem that we face in the province,” Rodgers said, adding that despite this latest hit, the DA was not afraid.

The Witness previously reported that information relating to issues surrounding illegal electricity connections and land invasion in the area where Ndlovu lived had been submitted as part of the investigation into the councillor’s assassination.

“The area of Emasosheni is supposed to be supplied directly by Eskom, yet we found infrastructure connected to uMngeni. The municipality was paying for people with multi-million rand houses to be connected [illegally].

As part of the ongoing work we do [in the municipality], we removed transformers and electrical cables and it wasn’t the first time we did this. Where do people buy an entire transformer from? I don’t know …

I will be supplying the police with information to assist their investigation. A lot of roads lead to one person,” Pappas said at the time.

Rodgers also said the information he received was that there are a lot of homes built on Ingonyama Trust land, where residents have put in their own electricity infrastructure and are now connecting illegally to uMngeni’s electricity grid.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact the uMngeni Municipality private investigator at 082 545 5499.