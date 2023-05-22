DA slams premier for delay in appointing new MEC

By Clive Ndou

The DA has called on KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to divulge the reasons preventing her from appointing a new sports, arts and culture MEC following the departure of MEC Amanda Bani, over a month ago.

Since Bani’s April resignation, Cooperative, Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi has been the acting MEC for sports, arts and culture.

Despite the ANC in KZN’s earlier assurance that Dube-Ncube has been given the green light to appoint a new MEC, the premier is yet to do so.

DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers, said the party has for weeks been calling for the appointment of a new sports, arts and culture MEC. “So far, there has not been any response from the premier. As the DA, we are yet to be given reasons for the delay.

“The people of KwaZulu-Natal also deserve an explanation as the delay in appointing an MEC is compromising service delivery at the sports, arts and culture provincial department,” he said.

Bani, who was appointed MEC towards the end of last year, resigned from her position less than a year after assuming the political leadership position at the KZN Sports, Arts and Culture Department. There have been rumours that Bani resigned following a fallout between her and the current ANC KZN leadership.

However, the ANC KZN leadership, which plays a key role in the appointment and removal of MECs, denied that Bani resigned because of the tensions between her and the ruling party’s provincial top brass. Rodgers said the DA was of the view that the failure by Dube-Ncube to announce a new MEC has something to do with the ANC KZN leadership.

It is a well-known fact that the ANC in KZN is currently dealing with the problem of factional battles.

“As the DA, we believe that delays in the appointment of a new MEC have everything to do with ANC internal battles. What the ANC in KZN has been doing over the years was to allow its internal problems to spill over to government. That’s unacceptable,” he said.

KZN provincial government spokesperson, Bongi Gwala, said he will first establish how far the process of appointing a new MEC has proceeded before issuing a statement on the matter.