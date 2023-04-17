DA’s ‘moonshot pact’ gathers momentum

By Clive Ndou

As the DA’s “moonshot pact” intended to dislodge the ANC from power in next year’s general elections gathers momentum, the NFP on Sunday ruled out a coalition with the country’s official opposition.

Several political parties, including the IFP and FF+, have shown an interest in the idea of opposition parties forming a pact to stop the ANC from returning to power after next year’s polls.

However, the NFP said it will participate in the pact discussions as a token of respect to the DA.

The DA invited us to the discussions, and as the NFP we felt that it would be un-African for us to decline an invitation of that nature. However, from the onset, the NFP would like to make it clear that it will never be in a coalition with the DA — we have nothing in common,” NFP secretary general Canaan Mdletshe said.

Mdletshe, who pointed out that the NFP represented the interests of the poor, said the party would equally not form a coalition with the FF+.

“We represent completely different constituencies. It won’t work,” he said.

The ABC, which in the 2021 municipal elections won several seats across KZN municipalities, said it would not participate in the DA’s moonshot pact discussions.

“As the ABC, we never received any invitation from the DA. So, as the ABC, we will not be gate-crushing any of the DA’s pact meetings,” ABC president Philani Mavundla said.

DA federal leader John Steenhuisen first made the call for a “moonshot pact”, which he said would also keep the EFF out of power, during the DA federal congress held in Johannesburg’s Gallagher Estate two weeks ago.

In a statement issued over the weekend, Steenhuisen said the moonshot pact was now “taking shape” and indicated that the DA has issued formal invitations to the country’s opposition parties.

“The only opposition leaders who were not invited are those who are aligned to the ANC and EFF.

In total, we have now corresponded with the leaders of 15 different organisations to join us in the effort to form a pre-election Moonshot Pact

ActionSA, which like the DA believes in the idea of opposition parties forming a coalition after next year’s polls, said it wanted the DA to address some of the party’s concerns before it could participate in the moonshot pact discussions.

“I can confirm that as ActionSA we have received an invitation from the DA. We have responded to the DA’s invitation and indicated that it was important for concerns being raised by ActionSA to be addressed before we could participate,” ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said.