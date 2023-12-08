DA’s Rodgers slams killings during visit to Ndlovu’s home

By Londiwe Xulu

A complex web of social and political issues in the township of Mpophomeni, near Howick — including land issues and an ongoing electricity dispute — may have given rise to conditions leading to Tuesday night’s murder of uMngeni Municipality’s chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu (46).

Ndlovu’s political party, the DA, says the murder was an assassination, not just a dispute between two individuals, and added that it will ramp up efforts to help hunt down the gunman who shot the chief whip in full view of his two young children.

Provincial party leader Francois Rodgers led a delegation on Thursday to visit the Ndlovu home and pay respects to his family.

ALSO READ | Reward for info on murder of uMngeni’s chief whip increased to R200 000

Addressing the media, Rodgers said the party had lost faith in the current police investigation, and said Police minister Bheki Cele had shown no urgency in addressing the growing scourge of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

The DA have now doubled the reward offered for the arrest and conviction of Ndlovu’s killers to R200 000.

Rodgers said the information he received was that there are many homes built on Ingonyama Trust land in Mpophomeni, where residents have put in their own electricity infrastructure and are now connecting illegally to uMngeni’s electricity.

He said the electricity crisis, together with land invasions, were two key issues that Ndlovu and the DA-led uMngeni Municipality were dealing with. “Ndlovu’s murder was not orchestrated and pre-planned between two people, but there was a bigger picture behind this — and it was a political hit,” claimed Rodgers.

The police investigation into the murder is still ongoing and police have not released any information yet indicating that the murder was politically orchestrated.

ALSO READ | DA wary of more assassinations

However, Rodgers took direct aim at Cele, saying that the national police task team had proven ineffective in addressing political murders in KZN.

“Bheki Cele has said he had appointed a special task team which will deal with political murders. He said we have intelligence on the ground; where were they? We have no faith in SAPS so the party will be appointing an independent prosecutor and an investigating team that will investigate the murder of councillor Ndlovu.”

That’s how we’ll get to the bottom of this because if I were to wait for Bheki Cele, he’ll probably tell me to shut up and we’ll actually wait forever for the issue to be dealt with.

He said he has also written to every political leader in the province calling for a dialogue on political violence and the killing of izinduna, but only one political party responded. He said it was shocking for political leaders not to respond.

“The DA is not happy with this and we won’t lie down. We will take this matter further. I call on every single political party to sit down and have a dialogue and look at the Moerane Commission, involve the Saps and deal with this issue once and for all,” he said.

Ndlovu was shot multiple times by unknown people while he was at his home with his wife and two children — aged five years and six months old — and their nanny in Emasosheni, along the R617 near Mpophomeni township in Howick, on Tuesday evening.

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas, who is also the DA’s premier candidate for next year’s general election, said Ndlovu had told him that one of the local community leaders in the area was spreading rumours and misinformation about him, and that he had feared for his life and his family’s safety.

ALSO READ | Political killings: Nongoma councillors living in fear

Ndlovu had told him that he was going to approach his cousin, who is also the local inkosi, to try and resolve some of the issues. Explaining the electricity issues, Pappas said that formal electricity infrastructure had been illegally installed in the area and connected to the uMngeni Municipality grid instead of Eskom’s grid, which is supposed to provide power.

“The area of Emasosheni is supposed to be supplied directly by Eskom, yet we found infrastructure connected to uMngeni. The municipality was paying for people with multi-million rand houses to be connected [illegally],” said Pappas.

As part of the ongoing work we do [in the municipality], we removed transformers and electrical cables and it wasn’t the first time we did this. Where do people buy an entire transformer from? I don’t know. How do they install an intricate network?

“I will be supplying the police with information to assist their investigation. A lot of roads lead to one person,” said Pappas.